Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $22.27 on Friday. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $29.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

