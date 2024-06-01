US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,921 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after buying an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,045,000 after buying an additional 507,193 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,893,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,394,000 after buying an additional 530,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,674,000 after acquiring an additional 179,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

