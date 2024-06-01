US Bancorp DE Has $2.05 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,171.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

ATR stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.10. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,467,171. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

