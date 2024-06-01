US Bancorp DE Sells 3,140 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

