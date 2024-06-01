US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,589 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $57,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 83.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,159,000 after buying an additional 270,133 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 39.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,091,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 89,141 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.68 and its 200 day moving average is $139.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 156.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

