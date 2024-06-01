US Bancorp DE Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,726,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,233 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

