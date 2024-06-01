UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $19.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. UiPath has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 in the last ninety days. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $106,247,000 after acquiring an additional 181,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after acquiring an additional 119,782 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

