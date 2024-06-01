UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $15.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Shares of PATH opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. UiPath has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

