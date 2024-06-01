TD Cowen Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $285.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $330.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $234.52 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

