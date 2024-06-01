US Bancorp DE Has $2.19 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $508.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.30.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.46.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

