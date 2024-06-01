US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.64. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.