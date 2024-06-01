US Bancorp DE Sells 2,874 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.