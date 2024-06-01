Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day moving average of $275.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 569.1% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.1% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 476.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $89,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.