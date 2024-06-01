Truist Financial Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $256.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $243.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.27 and its 200-day moving average is $172.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $229.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

