Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1,644.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,156 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Crown by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,854,000 after buying an additional 1,003,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Crown by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Crown by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after buying an additional 40,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average of $83.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

