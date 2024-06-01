Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 18,968 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $138.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average of $150.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

