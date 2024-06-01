Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,527 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

