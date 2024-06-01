Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 147,660 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Rithm Capital worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after buying an additional 94,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,830,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after buying an additional 1,567,489 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,089,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after buying an additional 66,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RITM opened at $11.21 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.32.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

