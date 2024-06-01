Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 157,900 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.34% of Ero Copper worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ERO shares. TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ERO stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

