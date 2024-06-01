Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,802,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 677.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 270,540 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8,523.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 170,902 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 131,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $63,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

