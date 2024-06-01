Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s current price.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.84.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 0.73%. Research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 364.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chewy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 171.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 234,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 21.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.