Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $193.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $155.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.23. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.