Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.12 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.85.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

