UBS Group Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $21.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHWY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.