Raymond James Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $24.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Mizuho began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chewy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Chewy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

