HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 204.74% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

