Stephen Quin Buys 20,000 Shares of Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Stock

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Quin acquired 20,000 shares of Hot Chili stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,880.00 ($14,586.67).

Hot Chili Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Get Hot Chili alerts:

About Hot Chili

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hot Chili Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum, as well as silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Cortadera Copper-Gold Project located along the Chilean coastal range, Chile. The company also holds option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Cometa project in Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Hot Chili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Chili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.