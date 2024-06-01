Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RARE. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $40.14 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,846,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 137.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

