Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $109.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

