NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.75.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45. NetApp has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,361,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,879,000 after buying an additional 41,011 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $683,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NetApp by 132.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $7,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp



NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

