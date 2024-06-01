NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.75.

NetApp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $120.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,361,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,879,000 after buying an additional 41,011 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $683,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 132.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $7,141,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

