MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Piper Sandler

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $480.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.29.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $225.25 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.32 and its 200 day moving average is $390.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in MongoDB by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,915,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.