MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $475.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.29.

MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $225.25 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 9,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $3,243,085.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,071,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

