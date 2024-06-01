MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDB. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic restated a sell rating and set a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.29.

MDB stock opened at $236.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $225.25 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 9,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $3,243,085.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,071,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

