UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UDR. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.65.

UDR stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in UDR by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

