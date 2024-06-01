Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.65.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,467 shares of company stock valued at $50,752,095. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

