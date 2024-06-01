Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.82.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.