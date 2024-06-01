Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Oppenheimer

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Xylem Stock Up 1.2 %

Xylem stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $187,207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 351.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

