Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Bank of America

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $80.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $631,068,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Southern by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,994,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,570 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Southern by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Southern by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $128,413,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

