Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.09.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.3 %
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.21%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.