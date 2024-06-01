Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$67.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$69.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

