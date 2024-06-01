Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.09.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

TSE:CM opened at C$67.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$69.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.