Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.94.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.85, for a total value of C$128,500.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.85, for a total transaction of C$128,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$204,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,700 shares of company stock worth $2,151,168. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

