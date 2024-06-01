BMO Capital Markets Boosts EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$104.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQB. National Bank Financial lowered shares of EQB from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered shares of EQB from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$104.11.

EQB Price Performance

EQB opened at C$87.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.46. EQB has a 1 year low of C$65.18 and a 1 year high of C$97.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million during the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities analysts expect that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

