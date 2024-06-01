Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Given a C$1.25 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$1.25 price target on Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

TSE FDY opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.63. Faraday Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

