Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Given a C$1.25 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$1.25 price target on Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Faraday Copper Price Performance
TSE FDY opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.63. Faraday Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61.
About Faraday Copper
