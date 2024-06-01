Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Keyera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.18.

KEY opened at C$36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$36.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

