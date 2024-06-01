Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$17.49.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pason Systems

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$78,980.00. Also, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $745,330 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

