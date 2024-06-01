Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$156.00 at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$142.00 to C$156.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$143.38.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$148.98 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$149.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$133.22. The stock has a market cap of C$210.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

