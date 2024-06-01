CIBC Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$4.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WEED has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

TSE WEED opened at C$11.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.13. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$3.74 and a 52-week high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$869.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

