Dogecoin Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $23.04 billion and $816.29 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00123234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008821 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 144,528,776,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.