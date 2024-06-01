Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Cap Hits $4.13 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $45,981.98 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.33582061 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $64,037.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

